Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Natixis Advisors L.P.’s 7th Largest Position

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $218,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,316.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,265.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,969.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,339.00 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total transaction of $9,043,196.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

