Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 5.1% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $486,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

GOOG stock opened at $2,316.16 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,339.00 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,265.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,969.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total value of $9,043,196.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,036 shares of company stock worth $91,551,013 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

