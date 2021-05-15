Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 5.1% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $486,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,316.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,265.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,969.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,339.00 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

