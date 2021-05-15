Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lifted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.8% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $67,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 126,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,914,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet stock traded up $54.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,316.16. 1,331,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,265.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,969.58. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,339.00 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,036 shares of company stock worth $91,551,013 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

