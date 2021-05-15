Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 99.0% during the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,278.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,242.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,958.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,339.00 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

