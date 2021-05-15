Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Michael B. Yongue

Michael B. Yongue increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of Michael B. Yongue’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Michael B. Yongue’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 679 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,504.76.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,278.38 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,339.00 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,242.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,958.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

