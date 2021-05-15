Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,325,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 386.7% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,278.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,242.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1,958.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,339.00 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

