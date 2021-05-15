AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Acquires 800 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 31,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,146,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,799,000 after acquiring an additional 305,975 shares in the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $1,506,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $170.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

