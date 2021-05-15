Alphr finance (ALPHR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.58 Million

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Alphr finance has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $581,427.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Alphr finance coin can now be purchased for about $7.66 or 0.00015981 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00093442 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.63 or 0.00524850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.73 or 0.00233060 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005049 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.46 or 0.01148168 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $579.88 or 0.01209547 BTC.

Alphr finance Coin Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 597,325 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Alphr finance Coin Trading

