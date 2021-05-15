AM Investment Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,875 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 12.3% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $44,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after buying an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after buying an additional 5,293,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,281,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $127.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.55. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.05 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

