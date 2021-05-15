Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.1% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,222.90 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,330.00 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,286.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,203.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,495 shares of company stock worth $440,950,967 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,161.32.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

