Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.1% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMZN opened at $3,222.90 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,330.00 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,286.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,203.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,495 shares of company stock worth $440,950,967 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,161.32.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
