Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,737 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.7% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,495 shares of company stock worth $440,950,967 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,222.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,286.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3,203.04. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,330.00 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,161.32.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

