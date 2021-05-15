Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.4% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,161.32.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,222.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,286.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,203.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,330.00 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,495 shares of company stock valued at $440,950,967. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

