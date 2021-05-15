AMEPAY Price Tops $0.0517 on Major Exchanges (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. AMEPAY has a market capitalization of $12.92 million and $838,048.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMEPAY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00094845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $255.82 or 0.00534607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.86 or 0.00233759 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005175 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $563.87 or 0.01178370 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $583.99 or 0.01220409 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY’s genesis date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars.

