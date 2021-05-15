American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 14,976 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $25,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 3.1% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 39,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

AXP opened at $157.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. American Express has a 1-year low of $81.22 and a 1-year high of $160.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.64.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

