American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,137 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 3.3% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $16,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.33.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $157.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.12 and its 200-day moving average is $129.64. American Express has a 1-year low of $81.22 and a 1-year high of $160.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. American Express’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

