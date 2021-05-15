American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of American Financial Group worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

In related news, Director James E. Evans sold 7,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $1,004,893.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,286,539.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $36,642.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,095 shares of company stock worth $12,785,596. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFG opened at $130.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.29 and a 52 week high of $130.57.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

