American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Position Trimmed by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,886 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American International Group news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIG opened at $51.90 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The firm has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day moving average is $42.14.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

