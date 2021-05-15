American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the period. American National Group comprises 0.8% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.14% of American National Group worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANAT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in American National Group by 1,222.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American National Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in American National Group during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in American National Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in American National Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANAT stock opened at $150.07 on Friday. American National Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.04 and a one year high of $150.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

