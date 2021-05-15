Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.62.

Amgen stock opened at $251.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.67 and its 200-day moving average is $237.27.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

