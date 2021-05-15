ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

AMSSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded AMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut AMS from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Thursday.

AMSSY opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.25. AMS has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

