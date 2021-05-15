Analysts Anticipate Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $225.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will announce sales of $225.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bally’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $212.70 million to $241.80 million. Bally’s posted sales of $28.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 679.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full year sales of $906.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $688.75 million to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $813.56 million to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.56 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BALY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $53.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -124.58 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.44.

In other Bally’s news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $49,999,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $3,930,354.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,808,064.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 975,563 shares of company stock valued at $54,696,925 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BALY. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at $20,815,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth about $5,886,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth about $9,542,000.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

