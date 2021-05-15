Analysts Anticipate Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Will Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the highest is $1.60. Check Point Software Technologies posted earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $7.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $118.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.53. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $103.43 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

