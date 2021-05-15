Analysts Anticipate Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to Announce $0.81 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will announce earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.78. Colgate-Palmolive posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.92.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.56. 4,146,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,784,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.83. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $66.40 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,323 shares of company stock worth $7,792,306 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.