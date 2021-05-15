Analysts Anticipate Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to Post $1.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to report $1.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.54. Curtiss-Wright reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year earnings of $7.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Curtiss-Wright.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $597.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.21 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other news, Director John B. Nathman sold 1,335 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total value of $158,130.75. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,655,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,044 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,215.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.87. 117,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,077. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.52. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $133.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curtiss-Wright (CW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.