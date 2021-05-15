Analysts Anticipate Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) to Post $0.45 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.38. Endo International posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.90 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

ENDP stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.41. Endo International has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $10.89.

In other news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $149,558.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Endo International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Endo International by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

