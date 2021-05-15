Analysts Anticipate Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.43. Foot Locker posted earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 258.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $5.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $5.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on FL shares. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Shares of FL traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.60. 1,225,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,099. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.74 and a 200-day moving average of $48.59. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $23.73 and a 52 week high of $64.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.23%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 51.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

