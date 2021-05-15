Analysts Anticipate Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.11 Million

Analysts expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to announce sales of $122.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.01 million and the highest is $122.20 million. Forrester Research reported sales of $113.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full year sales of $478.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $478.60 million to $478.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $512.15 million, with estimates ranging from $510.69 million to $513.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Forrester Research.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Forrester Research from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of FORR opened at $45.27 on Friday. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $27.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.97 million, a PE ratio of 68.59, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $72,902.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,831.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,658 shares of company stock worth $164,712 in the last 90 days. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,977,000 after acquiring an additional 55,232 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Forrester Research by 18.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,513,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,298,000 after buying an additional 235,741 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Forrester Research by 6.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 515,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,898,000 after buying an additional 29,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Forrester Research by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after buying an additional 16,239 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at $5,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

See Also: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forrester Research (FORR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.