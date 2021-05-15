Analysts Anticipate General Electric (NYSE:GE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to report sales of $18.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.92 billion. General Electric reported sales of $17.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year sales of $77.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.56 billion to $80.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $83.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.10 billion to $87.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

Shares of GE stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Earnings History and Estimates for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

