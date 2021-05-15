Analysts Anticipate Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Kirby posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $496.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. G.Research cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $40,074.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,907 shares of company stock valued at $514,987. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $69.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Kirby has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $70.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

