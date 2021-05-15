Analysts Anticipate Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.32 Million

Brokerages expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will announce $73.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.05 million and the highest is $73.59 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $41.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $276.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $262.90 million to $290.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $255.78 million, with estimates ranging from $211.85 million to $299.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $129.52 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $78.26 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 20.28, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -130.83, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.