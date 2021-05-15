Analysts Anticipate Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to Announce $1.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will report earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.51. Lincoln Electric reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lincoln Electric.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

LECO stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.29. 157,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,770. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.16. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $70.72 and a 1-year high of $136.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,595,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,861,000 after purchasing an additional 169,798 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,919,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,667,000 after purchasing an additional 53,710 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,241,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,667,000 after purchasing an additional 24,965 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 15.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,534,000 after purchasing an additional 160,851 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after acquiring an additional 28,381 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Electric (LECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.