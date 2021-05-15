Analysts Anticipate LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.66 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will post sales of $10.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.30 billion. LyondellBasell Industries reported sales of $5.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.
On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year sales of $39.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.20 billion to $43.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $37.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.74 billion to $42.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LyondellBasell Industries.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share.
In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,157 shares of company stock worth $331,672 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of LYB stock opened at $114.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.53. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $52.13 and a 12 month high of $116.77.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.66%.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.