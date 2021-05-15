Analysts Anticipate LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.66 Billion

Posted by on May 15th, 2021


Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will post sales of $10.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.30 billion. LyondellBasell Industries reported sales of $5.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year sales of $39.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.20 billion to $43.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $37.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.74 billion to $42.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.10.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,157 shares of company stock worth $331,672 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $114.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.53. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $52.13 and a 12 month high of $116.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

