Analysts Anticipate Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Manhattan Associates posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 575,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,683,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000.

MANH stock traded up $3.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.73. The company had a trading volume of 295,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,604. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.59. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.84. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.87 and a beta of 1.93.

Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

