Analysts Anticipate McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.53 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will post sales of $5.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.87 billion. McDonald’s reported sales of $3.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year sales of $22.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.13 billion to $23.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $23.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.96 billion to $25.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

MCD stock opened at $231.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.76. McDonald’s has a one year low of $171.68 and a one year high of $238.18.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

