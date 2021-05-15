Analysts Anticipate Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to Post $1.97 EPS

Equities analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to post earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.86. Old Dominion Freight Line reported earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year earnings of $7.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $8.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $9.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,117,595,000 after purchasing an additional 723,337 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,289,361,000 after buying an additional 2,214,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,597,000 after buying an additional 45,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,221,000 after buying an additional 47,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,737,000 after buying an additional 159,998 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ODFL stock traded up $5.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.57. 381,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,677. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

