Analysts Anticipate Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to report sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted sales of $891.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $5.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.19.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TME. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $4,169,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.90. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.