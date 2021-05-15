Analysts Anticipate The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.10 Billion

Brokerages expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to post $8.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.33 billion and the lowest is $7.69 billion. The Travelers Companies posted sales of $7.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full year sales of $32.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.77 billion to $33.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $34.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.53 billion to $36.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Travelers Companies.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Argus increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,292,021. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,838 shares of company stock worth $21,808,874. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $1,940,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRV opened at $160.51 on Friday. The Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $87.73 and a 1 year high of $162.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.10. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

