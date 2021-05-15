Analysts’ Downgrades for May, 15th (PSEC, QLYS, RCMT, SBSW, SCHYY, SIEN, SLQT, SNSE, SRRA, SSTI)

Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, May 15th:

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Qualys, Inc. is a provider of cloud security and compliance solutions that enable organizations to identify security risks to their information technology infrastructures help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions are provided through its QualysGuard Cloud Platform. It offers products for vulnerability management, policy compliance, web application scanning, malware detection, and associated security products. Qualys, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “RCM Technologies, Inc. is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors. The company has grown its information technology competencies in the areas of resource augmentation, e-business, Enterprise Resource Planning support, network and infrastructure support and knowledge management. RCM’s engineering expertise is in the form of technical design, field engineering, field support, procedures development and project and program management. “

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sibanye Stillwater Limited is a precious metals mining company, with a diverse portfolio of platinum group metal and gold operations and projects. Sibanye Stillwater Limited, formerly known as Sibanye Gold Limited, is based in Westonaria, South Africa. “

Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sands China Ltd. operates as a developer, owner and operator of integrated resorts and casinos in Macau and is a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp. The Company’s assets include The Venetian Macao, The Sands Macao and The Plaza Macau. It also provides human resources administration, travel and tourism agency, mall management, ferry transportation and leasing services, procurement, marketing and administrative services. Sands China Ltd. is headquartered in Macau. “

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SelectQuote Inc. is building and operating insurance exchanges for life, Medicare, auto and home insurance products. SelectQuote Inc. is based in Overland Park, United States. “

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes SNS-301, SNS-401 and SNS-VISTA. Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON, Md. “

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sierra Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company. It develops and markets drugs for the treatment of cancer. The product pipeline consists of SRA737 and SRA141. SRA737 is an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the DNA Damage Response network. SRA141 is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of cell division cycle 7kinase. Sierra Oncology, Inc., formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc., is headquatered in Vancouver, Canada. “

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ShotSpotter, Inc. is involved in designing and delivering gunfire alert and analysis solutions. The Company’s product consists of ShotSpotter Flex, ShotSpotter SiteSecure and SecureCampus. It operates primarily in United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and South Africa. ShotSpotter, Inc. is headquartered in California, USA. “

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “TESSCO Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of the services, products and solutions required to build, operate, maintain and use wireless voice, data, messaging, location tracking and Internet systems. The company provides marketing and sales services, knowledge and supply chain management, product-solution delivery and control systems utilizing Internet and information technology. The company’s guiding vision is to be The Vital Link between buyers and manufacturers. For its customers, the company provides a total source of product knowledge and solutions. “

