Analysts Expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to Post $0.64 EPS

Brokerages predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Acadia Healthcare posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACHC. Mizuho increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $65.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.07, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.86. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $65.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $136,041,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $825,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,242,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,437,000 after purchasing an additional 482,313 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,025,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,022,000 after purchasing an additional 412,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,073,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after purchasing an additional 347,714 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

