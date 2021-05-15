Analysts Expect American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) to Announce $1.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) will announce earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the lowest is $1.66. American Woodmark reported earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $6.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.99 to $8.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Woodmark.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $431.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.80 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMWD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Woodmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

AMWD stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,106. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.58 and its 200-day moving average is $95.83.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in American Woodmark by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in American Woodmark by 5.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in American Woodmark by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Woodmark by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Woodmark by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Woodmark (AMWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.