Analysts Expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to Announce $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Belden’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Belden reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.58 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $52.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day moving average is $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.57. Belden has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $54.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Belden by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 396,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,584,000 after acquiring an additional 126,967 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Belden by 948.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 30,423 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Belden by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,351,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,959,000 after acquiring an additional 78,536 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 24,556 shares in the last quarter.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

