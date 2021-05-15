Analysts Expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Will Post Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report $2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported earnings per share of $2.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year earnings of $5.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

Shares of BR traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.18. The stock had a trading volume of 344,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,181. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $112.98 and a 1-year high of $167.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Castellan Group LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Castellan Group LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.