Analysts Expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Announce $1.20 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will report earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. Canadian National Railway reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian National Railway.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

NYSE:CNI traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.33. 4,846,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,567. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.48. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $77.71 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The company has a market capitalization of $76.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.4964 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 29.61%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian National Railway (CNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.