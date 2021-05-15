Analysts Expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to post $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. Equifax reported sales of $982.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year sales of $4.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $5.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.25.

NYSE:EFX opened at $239.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.44 and a 200-day moving average of $182.14. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.69, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax has a 52 week low of $135.98 and a 52 week high of $242.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 13,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Equifax by 3,515.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 141,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,542,000 after buying an additional 137,115 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Equifax by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,739,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 28,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,220,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

