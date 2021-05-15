Analysts Expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $78.59 Million

Brokerages predict that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will announce $78.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $200.00 million. FibroGen reported sales of $42.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year sales of $379.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $332.01 million to $424.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $338.86 million, with estimates ranging from $162.00 million to $470.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FGEN. Bank of America raised FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FibroGen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. FibroGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

FGEN stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average of $37.83.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,819,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 27.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,771,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,738 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth $26,616,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at $22,465,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in FibroGen by 30.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,331,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,942,000 after purchasing an additional 544,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FibroGen by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,897,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,923,000 after purchasing an additional 364,552 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

