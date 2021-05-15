Analysts Expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. MEDNAX also reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $446.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.07 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. MEDNAX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

MD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,318,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,488,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 284,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 357.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 52,072 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 23,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

MD traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.53. 547,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,669. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average is $24.10. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $32.71.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

