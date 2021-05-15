Analysts Expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to Post $1.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) will post $1.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the lowest is $1.61. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted earnings of $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAA. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.36.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $101,190.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,860.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $100,018.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,036,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,671 shares of company stock worth $3,850,740 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,155,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,142,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $156.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.45. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $102.23 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.