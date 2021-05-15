Analysts Expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to post $1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75. QUALCOMM reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.58 to $8.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.22 to $9.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.15. 9,391,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,556,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

