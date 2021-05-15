Analysts Expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Equities analysts expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to report sales of $1.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. Spectrum Brands reported sales of $984.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year sales of $4.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

SPB opened at $92.27 on Friday. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $36.96 and a 12-month high of $97.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.78 and a 200-day moving average of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

